Cathy King (1955-2022)

Cathy H. (Riegsecker) King, age 66, ran into the arms of Jesus on January 3, 2022. She was born on September 26, 1955, in Wauseon, Ohio. On October 3, 1975, Cathy married her high school sweetheart, Ronald D. King, who survives her. They were married for 46 years.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Ron and their four children; Amy (Lucas) of Boswell, PA, Christopher (Jennifer) of Archbold, OH, Emily (Dan) of Johnson City, TN, and Dustin (Angela) of Lynchburg, VA; 14 grandchildren, Olivia Yoder, Sydney Yoder, Ethan Yoder, Owen Yoder, Chloe King, Carter King, Jaxson King, Henry King, Brittyn Borcherdt, Isaac Borcherdt, Shiloh Borcherdt, Micaiah King, Judah King, and Adelae King. Preceding her in death was her father, Richard Riegsecker and four unborn grandchildren.

After high school, Cathy obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse certificate. Cathy and Ron have always taken pride in doing life together, they embarked on each and every adventure as a team.

They farrowed and raised thousands of hogs and cattle together in their early marriage and with young children.

In 2001, Cathy and Ron embarked on a new adventure together as they developed a screen-printing, signage, and embroidery business, until its sale in December 2021.

Above all, Cathy’s greatest accomplishment and most committed mission of service has been her intentional investment into the lives of her children.

Over the decades, Cathy has shared her gift of singing, led various Bible Study’s in her home, inspired young mothers through MOPS, invested in hundreds of couples through marriage retreats, and discipled new believers in Christ.

In 2012, Ron and Cathy founded Rock Forward, a registered 501c3, in Archbold, Ohio. Rock Forward operates in southern Africa and will continue to provide business training, empower rural communities, and work to develop sustainability through income generating projects and community development.

Throughout Cathy’s life, her genuine care for others, selfless attitude, gentle spirit, servant heart, encouraging cheers, and passion for Jesus Christ has been felt by many.

If you knew Cathy, you knew that she did not know a stranger. She was the woman that lit up a room with her radiant smile. She made you feel as if you were the only person in the world.

Cathy cared well for others and their relationship with the Lord. She exemplified both Christ in her daily life and intentionally pointed people towards her Savior.

Cathy’s family has spent the past six weeks preparing to roll out the red carpet for her to claim her royalty as she stepped through the gates of heaven. In confidence and in harmony with the Father, we say, “Well done, my good and faithful servant. Welcome Home!”

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8th from 4-8pm at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, Ohio. The graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 9th at 2pm at the Pettisville Cemetery followed by a celebration service at 4pm at Crossroads Evangelical Church.

Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.