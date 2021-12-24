Wanda McKarns (1932-2021)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Wanda L. McKarns, 89, of Bryan passed away Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 morning at her home. She was born on October 16, 1932 in Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio to Jacob Sherman and Waneta (Shaul) Faber.

Wanda graduated from Montpelier High School in 1950. On July 1, 1951 she married Harold McKarns at Zion Lutheran and he preceded her in death in June 2004.

Wanda was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in West Jefferson. She retired from the Ohio Gas Company in Bryan. After retirement she volunteered at the Bryan Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter Debra (John) Green of Chester, Vermont; son-in-law Dusty Weisz; six grandchildren, Austin (Katelyn) Weisz, Cody Weisz, Chelsea (Chris) Bray, Sarah (Adam) Moran, Cooper (LouAnn) Greene and Zachary Green; nine great grandchildren; and brother Ronald (Carol) Faber of Montpelier.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, daughter Lisa Weisz and sister Connie Faber.

Visitation for Wanda will be on Thursday, December 30th from 11am-12:30pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be Thursday at 12:30pm at the funeral home with Deacon Jean Wise to officiate. Interment will follow at Shiffler Cemetery in Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be given to Zion Lutheran Church and Visiting Angels of Edgerton. To send flowers to Wanda’s family, please visit our floral store.