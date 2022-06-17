Wayne Patten (1934-2022)

Facebook

Wayne Alvin Patten, 88, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family.

Wayne was born May 31, 1934, in Pulaski Township, Ohio, son of the late Ward E. and Mary V. (Gore) Patten. He was a 1953 graduate of West Unity High School.

Wayne served in the United States Air Force from July 3, 1953, until his honorable discharge on July 2, 1957.

He married the love of his life, Harriet L. Colon, on June 13, 1954, at the West Unity United Methodist Church, and she preceded him in death on March 16, 2022.

Wayne worked as a Sales Expeditor at Bard Manufacturing for 40 years, from 1958 until his retirement in 1991.

Wayne was a member of West Unity United Methodist Church, West Unity Lions Club, and assisted with the Cub Scouts.

In his free time, Wayne enjoyed woodworking, especially making furniture; farming, and tending to his vegetable garden. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family.

Surviving are four children, Cindy (John) Noveskey of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Amy Lee (David) Siegel of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Russell (Emily) Patten of Bryan, Ohio and Ann Cilley of Montpelier, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Harriet; brother, Ray Patten; son-in-law, Steve Cilley; great-granddaughter, Lydia Hefner; one child of God.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating and Military Rites performed by West Unity American Legion Post 669.

Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Parkway, suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606.

