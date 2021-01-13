WCHD Community Talking Points For Wednesday, January 13th, 2021

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

COVID-19 cases remain high in Williams County. In the past 7 days (Jan. 5th-Jan. 12th), there have been 246 new cases, 10 hospitalizations, and 3 deaths. As of 1/7, Williams County remains level 3 (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 2 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita & Non-congregate cases) and high incidence.

“I’ve seen a lot of rumors on social media about vaccines. How can I tell what is true?”

There is a lot of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and it can be difficult to know what to trust. To educate yourself about the vaccine, use these trustworthy resources:

-CDC Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19 Vaccination: https://bit.ly/3op1FPF

-Ensuring the Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines in the United States: https://bit.ly/3rXh0Jn

-ODH’s Frequently Asked Questions COVID-19 Vaccine: https://bit.ly/3bgbagm

-Myths vs. Facts about the COVID-19 Vaccine: https://bit.ly/3nljM7U

-What to Expect After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine: https://bit.ly/3hMcJDU

The CDC also lists many resources where you can find credible vaccine information. Click here: https://bit.ly/3njWiQo

Current status of COVID-19 vaccinations administered by the WCHD

–The WCHD is currently vaccinating people included in Phase 1A. This group includes healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients, residents and staff at nursing homes & assisted living facilities, people living in congregate care settings with intellectual disabilities, and EMS responders.

-So far, the Williams County Health Department has been receiving 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each week from the state. The speed at which we will move through the phases is largely dependent upon the number of vaccines available.

Who is in the next phase – Phase 1B?

-Phase 1B includes Ohioans age 65 and older; People with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders; Employees in K-12 schools that want to educate in-person.

-Williams County will use a tiered system to vaccinate Phase 1B, beginning with people 80 years and older. While we know that many people in our community are eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, we must be patient. Demand for the vaccine remains higher than the available supply. Williams County will work to vaccinate in a timely manner as vaccine supplies become available from the state.

-Beginning January 15th, those 80 years of age and older may begin to register for an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A new phone number will be used to schedule appointments and will be listed on the WCHD website. Do not call the WCHD phone number. More information will be posted on our website, social media pages, and in the media.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site

-Testing is important to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Williams County, in partnership with the Ohio National Guard, has scheduled another pop-up COVID-19 testing site.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 23rd from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Gillette Building, Williams County Fairgrounds – 619 Main St. Montpelier, OH 43543

-More details about the COVID-19 testing site will be added on WCHD social media pages as information becomes available.