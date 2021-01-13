James Messner (1946-2021)

James Messner, age 74, of Lake Havasu, Arizona, and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, January 12, 2021, at the Havasu Regional Medical Center. Prior to his retirement he had worked for JAC Products and Bryan Custom Plastics.

James was born in Williams County, Ohio, on September 4, 1946, the son of Paul and Ethel (Mettler) Messner. On August 29, 1970, he married Deloris “Dee” Hill, and she survives.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He had belonged to the Loyal Order of the Moose, the American Legion and tthe Fraternal Order of the Eagles, all of Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Surviving is his wife, Dee; son, Scott Oppenheim of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Teresa (Bernath) Emrich of Cordova, Tennessee, and husband Jamie Emrich and Dena (Messner) Ball of Palm Desert, California; grandchildren, Julie Oppenheim, Caitlyn Emrich, Emily Emrich and Avery Ball. He is also survived by one brother, Jerry Messner of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private. Burial will be in the Shiffler Cemetery and Military Rites will be accorded by the members of the Stryker American legion Post 60. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Loyal Order of the Moose, the American Legion, or the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, all of Lake Havasu City.

Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

