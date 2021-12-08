Willard Miller (1926-2021)

Willard D. Miller, 95 years of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Northern Indiana VA Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Willard was born April 12, 1926, in Nappanee, Indiana, the son of Jacob D. and Maryann (Schmucker) Miller. He attended Ridgeville Corners High School.

Willard served in the United States Navy during World War II, spending 19 months in the Asiatic Pacific Theater as an aviation storekeeper.

He married Mary K. Wieland on August 11, 1946, and she preceded him in death on December 11, 2011.

Willard began working for Zigler & Allen Grocery in 1947 and bought them out in 1956. He owned and operated Miller’s Foodland in West Unity until 1963. He also owned the West Unity Reporter for several years.

Willard was a member of the West Unity United Methodist Church and a life member of the West Unity American Legion Post 669 for 70 years. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, traveling, and golfing for many years.

Surviving are his two daughters, Nancy (Thomas) Rupp of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Marsha (Gary) Thompson of Butler, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Troy (Dawn) Eustace of Montpelier, Ohio, Trent (Becky) Eustace of Montpelier, Ohio, Kevin (DeDe) McNeal of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, Brock (Nickie) McNeal of West Unity, Ohio Jennifer (Nathan) Heimann of Decatur, Indiana, Paula (Francis) Daugherty of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister Mabel Myers of Stryker, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; daughter Linda Durham: grandsons, Travis Durham and Craig Rupp; sisters Lulu Stuckey, Edna Rice, Treva Miller, three brothers, Howard Miller, Fredrick Miller, and Glenn Miller.

Visitation for Willard D. Miller will be on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at West Unity United Methodist Church, 311 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio. The funeral service will follow in the church at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Vincent officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery West Unity with graveside military rites at the cemetery by West Unity American Legion Post 669.

Arrangements under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio.

The family asks those remembering Willard to make memorial contributions to West Unity United Methodist Church and the West Unity American Legion Post 669.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com