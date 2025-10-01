William “BA” Cramer (1953 – 2025)

William (BA) Franklin Cramer, age 71, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning September 28, 2025, at Embassy of Swanton. BA was born November 9, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio to Paul and Evelyn (Arend) Cramer.

BA was a 1971 graduate of Swanton High School. He was known for his exceptional culinary skills, especially his smoked ribs.

He was very knowledgeable and skilled in forestry as well, having worked for the City of Toledo in that division most of his adult life, prior to his retirement in 2015.

BA is survived by his sisters, Nancy Cramer, Patricia (Gary) Rhoades; brother, Paul (Debbie) Cramer; niece, Ashley (Ryan) Potts and their children, Tanner and Cameron. Also surviving is his nephew, James (Robin) Cramer and great-nephew, Paul Cramer. BA was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Todd Cramer and brother, James Cramer.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 3rd from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors.