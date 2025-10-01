Joanne Schock (1940 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Traveling & Photography)

Joanne Martha Schock, age 85 of Toledo, Ohio, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at her son’s home in Swanton, Ohio, Saturday morning, September 27, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

She was born August 9, 1940, in Toledo to Dr. Andrew John Extejt and Ruth (Richards) Extejt.

Joanne was proud of her educational accomplishments, having graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1958 and attending The University of Toledo for two years, helping to shape her into the remarkable woman she became. Joanne dedicated herself to her career as a Drug Tech for Omni Care in Woodville, where she retired.

An adventurous spirit, Joanne found joy in traveling and exploring the world. She delighted in experiences including a scenic cruise to Alaska, memorable trips to Hawaii and Disney World, and road excursions to the beautiful landscapes of Montreal and Quebec.

Her passion for exploring new places was matched only by her love for photography, capturing moments that would last a lifetime.

She leaves behind her loving sons, Stephen McCrory and David Schock, along with her grandchildren Douglas (Crystal) McCrory, Charles (Dawn) McCrory, Nathaniel (Angela) Schock, Andrew Schock, Danielle Zipperer, Joseph (Jackie) Extejt, Felicia (Andrew) Perez, and Alexandra (Bobby) O’Neill, as well as many great-grandchildren who will carry on her spirit of kindness and adventure.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, her son Joseph Extejt, and her brother Robert Extejt.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 2nd from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil Service will begin at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue Friday, October 3rd from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Eric Culler and her cousin Fr. Tom Extejt presiding. Interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Donate Life Ohio.