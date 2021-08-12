William “Billy” Hinkle (1941-2021)

William “Billy” Donald Hinkle, age 79, of Temple, Texas, and formerly of Wauseon and Fayette, passed from this life during the evening hours of August 4, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on the 28th day of October, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio. Shortly after his birth he was adopted by his forever parents, Marion and Irene (Raymond) Hinkle.

During Billy’s early years he enlisted into the United States Navy where he served as a Boatswain until his honorable discharge in 1965. Before enlisting, in 1961, Billy married the love of his life, Bette Raker.

Together they built a home and family for 60 years until Billiy’s passing. During the that time Bette and Billy would not only raise their own children but be a blessing to many other children as foster parents.

Billy attended Toledo Bible College and graduated with his Doctorate Degree in Theology. He would go on to minister and evangelize as a faithful pastor for over 53 years. In 1980 Billy and Bette decided to move to a milder climate than Ohio.

With the family they decided on central Texas but more specifically Temple, Texas. After arriving in Temple, Billy started his church “The Rock”. His main purpose was to spread God’s news and to speak to young people about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

He worked with recovering addicts to help them get their lives back on track. “The Rock” also functioned as a social club for young people and gave them a place to that was free of the temptations of drugs and alcohol.

Billy’s faith never wavered; he preached his faith and love for God until the day he passed away.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Irene Hinkle, brother, James Thomas Hinkle, as well as one daughter, Deborah Lynn Hinkle, and one grandchild, Jacob William Hinkle.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Bette Hinkle of Temple, daughter Lori Ann Hinkle and husband Charles Hights of Temple, daughter Billie Jo Hernandez of Temple, son, John Wesley Hinkle and wife, Melissa of Troy, son, Arron Donald Hinkle of Temple, and one sister, Mary Jane Davison of Ohio. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at the home of the family at a later date.

