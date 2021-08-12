Richard Jackson (1947-2021)

Richard A. Jackson, 74, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Richard was born in Bryan, Ohio, on May 12, 1947, to the late Clyde and Eugenia Tressler Jackson.

He served his country in the United States Army Reserves. Richard was employed for 42 years by Aro and later Ingersoll Rand Corporation. He loved to fish and enjoy time on the lake.

Richard also enjoyed trips to the beach and time spent with his family. He was proud of all his children and grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sue; children, Corby Jackson of Bryan, Ohio, Erin Pearce of Carthage, North Carolina, Sarah Jackson of Bryan, Ohio, Dennis Goodwin of Aberdeen, North Carolina; grandchildren, Reece Cameron, Brian Jackson, Abby Prim, Cody Prim, Mycah Smith; great-grandson, Wyatt Cameron; sister, Pat French (Craig) of Norwalk, Ohio; brother, Duane Jackson (Carol); many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.

Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice.

Fry & Pricket Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jackson family. Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.