William Brown (1927 – 2026)

William G. Brown, age 98, of Stryker, passed away Feb. 8, 2026, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

William worked for many places throughout his life, including Swetnam Pipeline, Holabirds, Ohio Art, and Power Train Components. He also worked at Harborside Health, where he met his wife, Marjorie.

William was born July 6, 1927, in Holland, Ohio, to the late Gorden and Hermina (Krohn) Brown. He graduated from Hoaglin-Jackson High School in 1945.

William served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during World War II. His first wife, Alice (Toker), passed away in 1968.

He later married Marjorie (Nelson) on May 8, 1999, and she survives. William and Marjorie attended First Baptist Church in Stryker. Bill was a lifelong member of the Charles E. Arnold Post 284, where he served as commander for 13 years and was honored by the community of Legion Post 284 for his good works.

He was also a lifelong member of the AMVETS, a member of Forty & Eight, and served as Chef de Gare of the Voiture 879 Williams County Unit.

Surviving William are his wife, Marjorie, of Stryker; daughter, Susan Brown of Jackson, Mich.; son, Thomas (Donna) Brown of Clarksville, Tenn.; Lori (Robert) Clemens of Clarksville, Tenn.; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four step-sons, Jerry (Debra) Nelson, Denver (Susan) Nelson, Ricky (Jenny) Nelson, and Larry (Becky) Nelson; nine step-grandchildren; and many step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice; his parents; and siblings, Anna Johnson, Beatrice Davidson, and Arthur Brown.

Visitation will take place Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at First Baptist Church in Stryker from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Sean Ingram officiating. Burial will be at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan, with military honors accorded by the Bryan American Legion.

The family requests memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Stryker in lieu of flowers.

