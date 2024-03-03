William Hammontree (1925 – 2024)

(Owned Hammontree’s Appliance In Wauseon)

Veteran

William Dallas Hammontree, age 98, of Wauseon, passed away Friday evening, March 1, 2024 at Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center. Prior to his retirement he had owned and operated Hammontree’s Appliance in Wauseon for over 50 years.

He was born in Wauseon on December 7, 1925, the son of Don and Verena (Hetzel) Hammontree. On June 18, 1948 he married Mary A. Stutzman, and she preceded him in death in 2013. He was a member of the First Church of God in Wauseon.

He was a Navy Veteran of World War II, having been stationed at Pearl Harbor. He was a member of the Wauseon American Legion Post #265. After retirement he enjoyed woodworking.

Surviving is his son, David Hammontree of Wauseon; daughter, Patricia (Patrick) Janes of Mason, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Pam Hammontree of Bowling Green, Ohio; grandchildren, Heidi Mekus, Austin Hammontree, Nichole Lewis, Amanda Vinson, Janelle Janes, Erin Harwell, and Conner Janes. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Ezra and Tucker Mekus, Abel and Jolene Hammontree, and Waylon Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his wife, both parents, son, William Hammontree and sister, Virginia Geringer.

Visitation for William will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 8, 2024, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Harmon, officiating. Interment will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery with Military Rites being accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the First Church of God in Wauseon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.