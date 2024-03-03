Michael Gill (1946 – 2024)

(Retired From Powers & Sons In Montpelier)

Michael John Gill, 77, of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at his home. He was born on August 13, 1946 in Auburn, Indiana to Irvan and Catherine (Lyons) Gill.

In 2010, Michael retired from Powers and Sons in Montpelier, where he worked as a drill press operator and machinist for 45 years. His family describes Michael as a “jack of all trades” and at one time he used to enjoy bowling.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Margie R. (Malone) Gill; daughter, Michelle Patrick of Edgerton, Ohio; son, Jonathan M. Gill of Caldwell, Ohio; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Sondra Pegorch of Montpelier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Helen L. Johnson and two brothers Ronald and Daniel Gill.

Per the family’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. Memorials may be given to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

