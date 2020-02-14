William Milligan (1956-2020)

William Dale Milligan, age 64, of Camden, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020, in his home. Prior to his retirement he had worked as a Union Ironworker for Local 55 in Toledo and worked for Sawyer Resteel.

William was born in St. Louis, MO, on January 9, 1956, the son of Jimmy Dale and Jean (Grellner) Milligan. On October 4, 1973, he married Gail Feigenbaum, and she survives. Also surviving are children, Theresa (Brett) Moon of Bowling Green, OH, Kelley Coronado of Delta, Michael Milligan of Camden, MI, Kimberly (Will) Smith of Gaithersburg, Maryland; grandchildren, Austin Milligan, Anthony Coronado, Brayden Moon, Nathan Coronado, William Milligan and Landan Smith; great-granddaughter, Sawyer Milligan. He is also survived by two sisters, Kathleen Klezczewski of St. Louis, MO, Karen Schell of Loudon, TN; and brother, Daniel Milligan of St. Louis.

He was preceded in death by both parents.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Grisier Funeral Home, 303 Stryker St., Archbold, Ohio. A time for sharing memories will start at 4:00 P.M.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to the Dale Milligan Ironworkers Memorial Scholarship, 15381 King Rd., Bowling Green, OH 43402. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com