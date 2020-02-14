Bruce Beck (1953-2020)

Bruce K. Beck, age 66 years, of Pettisville, passed away Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020, at Regency Hospital in Sylvania. He was born on December 28, 1953, in Massachusetts, the son of Harvey “Bud” and Martha (Renaud) Beck.

A 1972 graduate of Pettisville High School, he married Sandra Cartwright on October 2, 1976. A lifelong resident of Pettisville, he worked at Sauder Manufacturing. He enjoyed hiking, woodworking, and taking the grandchildren to Sauder Village. He was a member of Pettisville Missionary Church and active in service to others.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; two children, Minde (Ted) Faneuff, and Matthew (Jami) Beck; seven grandchildren, Ella, Ian, Owen Faneuff, and Avery, Asher, Ezra, Eliza Beck; one sister, Melodie (Alan “Pete”) Wyse of Wauseon; and a foster brother, Keith (Jana) Leininger of Wauseon. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday at 11AM, at the Pettisville Missionary Church with Pastor Kent Norr officiating. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the Pettisville Missionary Church for 2-8 PM on Friday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests the memorials be given to Man Cave Ministry.