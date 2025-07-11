William Moody (1942 – 2025)

(Owned Gambles Store In Wauseon)

William T. Moody, age 83, or Bill as he was called by his family and friends, arrived at his Heavenly home on July 10, 2025.

He was born in Springfield, IL on October 2, 1942, to the late Thomas and Dorothy (Simmering) Hill.

Bill served his country as a member of the United States Air Force for three years after his graduation from Pittsfield High School in 1960.

Bill owned the Gambles Store in Wauseon and also was an over the road owner operator and enjoyed driving his truck for over 40 years.

Surviving Bill is his wife of 48 years, Barbara (Rice); and three sons, Todd (Pam) Moody of Wauseon, Tim (Karen Shiarla) Moody of Holgate, and Chad Moody of Wauseon. Also surviving is his sister, Connie Burke of Avon Park, FL and niece, Mindy (Tim) Reed of Omaha, NE.

Bill was a 32nd Degree Mason, and a member of the Masonic Lodge 790 in Pittsfield, IL. He enjoyed 4-Wheeling with his sons and motorcycling. He and Barb attended Wauseon Church of the Master.

Visitation for Bill will take place on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Wauseon Church of the Master, from 10am to 11am. A memorial service will start at 11am, with Pastor Ben Sheaffer officiating. A committal service will follow the service at the Wauseon Union Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Moody family. The obituary for Bill was lovingly prepared by his family.