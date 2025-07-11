Donald Tokarz (1946 – 2025)

(Pioneer Resident)

Donald A. Tokarz, 78, of Pioneer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 with his loving family at his side.

He was born on October 20, 1946 in Hammond, Indiana to Joseph and Mary (Janik) Tokarz.

Don graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond, Indiana in 1965 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education from Ball State University and his Master’s Degree in School Administration from Purdue University, Fort Wayne.

He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, serving from 1966-1970 and earning the rank of Sergeant. Don loved to cook, the Dallas Cowboys and especially going on vacations with his wife Sue, whom he married on August 1, 1997. He had an interest in UFO’s, Bigfoot and rock hunting.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Sue Tokarz; son, Joseph Tokarz (Niya Nolting); daughter, Megan Tokarz; three stepsons, Matt (Sommer) Mello, Eric (Kerry) Mello and Andy (Kristi) Short; eleven grandchildren, Sailor, Lux, Elsie, Megdalyn, Saydee, Libbie, Kendall, Molly, Grady and Atlas; and sister, Annette Hedge. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joe Tokarz.

Don will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in a private graveside service. Memorials may be given in his memory to the Montpelier Girls Basketball Program.

Condolences can be left online for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com