William Pippin (1974-2020)

William Michael Pippin, 45, of Pioneer, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1974 in Bryan, OH to John Larry and Nancy Ann (Lesperance) Pippin.

Bill graduated from Edon High School. On February 8, 2002 he married Christiana (Borton) Gambler and she survives.

For 25 years, Bill worked at Airway Manufacturing in Edgerton. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, knife making and spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Christiana Pippin; three children, Shawn Michael Pippin, Ashley Renee Gambler and Matthew Scott Gambler; four brothers, Gerald (Connie) Elliott of Lima, Steve Page of Bryan, Chuck (Kay) Pippin of Richmond, VA and Johnny (Susie) Freeman of Virginia; four sisters, JoAnne (Autumn) Pippin of Cleveland, Simone (Mike) Oleson of Tampa, FL, Teressa Elliott of Plant City and Kathy Freeman of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Linda Page.

A time to receive friends will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 1-6 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A Celebration of Bill’s life will take place at 6:00 pm at the funeral home with his niece, Bridget Thornton to officiate.

Donations may be given to the Thompson Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.