William Scantlen (1935-2021)

William P. Scantlen, age 86, of Bryan,. Ohio, passed away at 3:39 A.M. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Mr. Scantlen was a graduate of Farmington High School in Farmington, New Mexico, and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1961 as a small arms proof technician.

He was a master carpenter and self employed in floor covering. He also farmed and enjoyed photography, hunting, fly fishing and antiquing.

William P. Scantlen was born on May 6, 1935, in near Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Beryl Eugene and Edna Olive (Teats) Scantlen.

Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie (Charles) Hargett, of Bryan and Leah Scantlen, of New Orleans, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Heather (Ryan) Freese , Ashley Walz, Savannah Hargett and Alivia Hargett; four great- grandchildren; one brother, Mike (Sue) Scantlen, of Agawam, Massachusetts; and his beloved dog, Kirtsie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Richard Scantlen; and a sister Barbara Jennings-Stone.

In keeping with William’s wishes there will be no visitation or services. Memorials are requested to Semper Fi & America’s Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057, or to the Williams County Humane Society.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

