Dean Smethurst (1946-2021)

Dean Smethurst, 75, of Montpelier, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice after a courageous two-year fight with pancreatic cancer. He was born May 4, 1946 in Wauseon to Theodore and Nettie Ellen (Wiyrick) Smethurst.

Dean graduated from Montpelier High School in 1964. On September 9, 1967 he married Susan J. Laub in Hicksville and she survives.

Dean retired in 2008 from Spectrum Design Group, after 45 plus years as an injection mold designer. He was a member of the Bryan First Church of Christ, where he was formerly an Elder. Dean enjoyed woodworking and took great pride in the many projects he completed for his family. Dean was an avid Ohio State football fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Susan J. Smethurst of Montpelier; two children, Kimberly (Mike) Baerlin of Bryan and Ted (Nasseam) Smethurst of Southlake, TX; five grandchildren, Haley Long of Pickerington, OH, Kelsey Long of Athens, OH, Dillon, Blake, and Hunter Smethurst of Southlake, TX; four step grandchildren; 5 step great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Zulch of Montpelier and Virginia Montoya of Arlington, WA.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Zulch and Dennis Montoya; and one nephew, Bill Zulch.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 4-8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given in Dean’s memory to the Bryan First Church of Christ or Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.