William Smith (1930-2021)

William C. Smith, age 90, of Archbold, Ohio finished his race. He peacefully entered into eternity with God on March 7, 2021, surrounded by his family at the CHP Defiance Area Hospice Inpatient Center where he had been a patient for one week.

He was born on May 2, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of William H. and Ethel Smith. He married Shirlee A. McWilliam on August 5, 1950. They have been blessed with a marriage of 70 years.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Shirlee Smith, daughter, Pam (Craig) Roth of Bryan, Ohio; daughter, Deb (Keith) Buehrer of Archbold, Ohio; daughter, Kathy (Marv) Burnett of Archbold, Ohio; and son, Keith (Barb) Smith of Toledo, Ohio. Bill was so loved by his 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren who brought him so much joy!

He was preceded in death by his two brothers and two sisters.

Bill dedicated his life to his family and his Christian faith. He loved people and knew no strangers. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

He was a member of the Archbold Evangelical Church and was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. He loved reading the Word of God and studied it daily. Bill loved to read books and also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.

He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers for many years. Bill and Shirlee were founding members of the Calvary Bible Church in Paulding, Ohio where he served as an elder and Sunday school teacher.

He was also involved in the prison ministry at CCNO in Stryker, Ohio, was a school board member of Paulding Village Schools and a board member of Defiance Area Youth for Christ. Bill and Shirlee served the community of Paulding, Ohio as co-owners of the Ben Franklin dimestore for 40 years.

Upon their retirement, they settled in Archbold, Ohio. Bill enjoyed working at Sauder Village in the General Store, the train station and at the Natives & Newcomers Village for 19 years.

There will be a private family service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 10, 2021 at Archbold Evangelical Church, officiated by Pastor Jesse Kahler. A livestream of the service will be available for the public. Following the service, Bill will be laid to rest at the Archbold Cemetery.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Archbold, Ohio. Due to the current COVID situation, the church requires the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Bill’s grandsons and husbands of his granddaughters have been asked to be the pallbearers at his service. They are: Kyle Roth, Chris Buehrer, Adam Smith, Andrew Smith, Alex Smith, Kevin Brownlee, Robert Reyes and Mark Schmidt.

Memorial gifts are requested by the family to the Archbold Evangelical Church, Defiance Area Youth for Christ or the CHP Defiance Area Hospice Inpatient Center. Online condolences can be given at www.grisierfh.com.