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WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Williams County Says Farewell To Commissioner Terry Rummel

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The Williams County Commissioners held their regular session on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with a farewell recognition for Commissioner Terry Rummel before his retirement.

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