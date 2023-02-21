WILLIAMS COUNTY MAYORS ASSOCIATION: Donna Sprow Speaks About Williams County Department Of Aging

GUEST SPEAKER … Donna Sprow, the executive director of the Williams County Department of Aging. Sprow stated that the big goal for the organization is to enable seniors aged 60 and over to stay in their own homes for as long as possible. One big way that that can be done is to deliver hot meals on weekdays to senior homes. There are also plenty of activities available to seniors. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Williams County Mayor's Association meeting from February 15 began with roll call. Mayors present at the meeting were Carrie Schlade, Bryan; Duane Thiel, Edon; Pam Clark, Holiday City; Ed Kidston, Pioneer and Don Leu, West Unity.

Williams County Commissioners also in attendance were Lew Hilkert and Terry Rummel.