Willis “Willie” Keller (1936-2021)

Willis “Willie” Herbert Keller, 84 of Montpelier and formerly of Kunkle, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 30, 1936 in Hillsdale, MI to Ernest E. and Geraldine (Barret) Keller.

Willie graduated from Kunkle High School and honorably served his country in the United States Army. On April 5, 1957 he married his high school sweetheart June Ann Carter and she preceded him in death on December 13, 2012.

Willie worked as a truck driver for Stone Co in Montpelier retiring in 1998. He was a member of the VFW, Eagles and Moose all in Montpelier. Willie loved spending time with his grandchildren and was known for being a great story teller. He was a big dog lover, especially his own dogs and always made sure to have treats on the ready for them.

Willie is survived by his two children, Todd (Suzonne) Keller and Kristina (Don) Kosier all of Montpelier; five grandchildren, Major Brandon (Heather) Keller of Germany, Keith Happ of Wauseon, Jacob (Shaleena) Keller, Kevin (Rachel) Happ and Kaleb Keller, all of Montpelier; eight great grandchildren, Makayla, Liley, Leo, Carter, Sean, JaSiah, Veda and Gracelyn; one sister, Sue Keller of Cookville, TN; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, June Keller; and great grandson, Spencer Happ.

A time to receive friends will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 12-4 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A celebration of life service will take place at 4:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate. Military honors will be presented by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorials may be given to the Williams County Humane Society or Williams County Veterans Services.

