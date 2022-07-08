Wilma Smith (1931-2022)

Facebook

Wilma L. Smith, 91, of Montpelier, Ohio, and a former longtime resident of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier.

Wilma was born June 21, 1931, in Bronson, Missouri, daughter of the late Fred and Daisey (Flippin) Sanders.

She was a 1950 graduate of Alvordton High School. Wilma married Floyd W. Smith on July 21, 1950, and he preceded her in death on July 31, 2006.

She worked at Kamco Industries for many years, retiring in 1993. In her free time, Wilma enjoyed embroidering.

Wilma is survived by her seven grandchildren, Tracy Anderson of Waldron, Michigan, Amy (Jeremy) Gorsuch of Alvordton, Ohio, Floyd Anderson of Dearborn, Michigan, Curtis (Heather) Smith of Montpelier Ohio, Sam (Brittany) Smith of Pioneer, Ohio, Matthew (Maranda) Smith of Montpelier, Ohio and Elizabeth (Levi) Billau of West Unity, Ohio; 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Floyd; two children, Connie Anderson and Gerald Smith; and six brothers.

Graveside services for Wilma L. Smith will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.at West Franklin Cemetery, rural Fayette, Ohio, with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

Condolences may be sent by visiting her obituary at www.oberlinturnbull.com.