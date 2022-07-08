Journey McClary, infant daughter of Donovan and Katherine (Church) McClary, was stillborn on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Surviving are her parents, of Edgerton; grandmother, Angel Perez, of West Unity, Ohio; great-grandparents, Clayton and Theresa Griffin, of Bryan, Ohio; and several aunts and uncles.
Services celebrating Journey’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 P.M.
Memorials are requested to the family to help with expenses. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Be the first to comment on "Journey McClary (Newborn)"