Journey McClary (Newborn)

Journey McClary, infant daughter of Donovan and Katherine (Church) McClary, was stillborn on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Surviving are her parents, of Edgerton; grandmother, Angel Perez, of West Unity, Ohio; great-grandparents, Clayton and Theresa Griffin, of Bryan, Ohio; and several aunts and uncles.

Services celebrating Journey’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 P.M.

Memorials are requested to the family to help with expenses. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.