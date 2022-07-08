Journey McClary (Newborn)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 8, 2022

News Article Views: 1,144

Journey McClary, infant daughter of Donovan and Katherine (Church) McClary, was stillborn on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Surviving are her parents, of Edgerton; grandmother, Angel Perez, of West Unity, Ohio; great-grandparents, Clayton and Theresa Griffin, of Bryan, Ohio; and several aunts and uncles.

Services celebrating Journey’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.  The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 P.M.

Memorials are requested to the family to help with expenses. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, https://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Journey McClary (Newborn)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*