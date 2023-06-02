Woman Sentenced For Vandalizing Archbold Mural

Brittany M. Menchacha, age 39, of Archbold, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Vandalism. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Ms. Menchacha vandalized property owned by the Village of Archbold.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Ms. Menchacha to 3 years of community control, with the conditions that she consent to suspicionless searches, successfully complete treatment at Karuna House with recommended aftercare, not enter bars and/or taverns, have no contact with a witness, be given credit for four days in jail already served, pay restitution of $2,000 to the Village of Archbold plus a five percent processing fee and pay prosecution costs.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Menchacha spending 6 to 12 months in ORDC.