Anna Lukey (1930-2020)

Anna E. Lukey, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon at her daughter’s home. She was born February 14, 1930 in Hamtramck, Michigan to Michael and Bessie M. (Wares) Husak. Anna married Rudolph Lukey and he preceded her in death.

Anna loved to be around her children and grandchildren and being a homemaker was a natural fit for her. She worked in the operating room at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Ann Arbor for a brief time. She was a former member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Waterloo, Indiana and the Montpelier Eagles. Anna also enjoyed reading.

She is survived by her daughter Chris (Larry) Ely of Montpelier; grandchildren Jamie (Lisa), Wendy (Steve), Steph (Tim), Diana (Bradley), Michael and Jan; great grandchildren Colin, Ryan, Mason, Brandon, Cassandra, Larralynne, Trinity and Elisabeth; brother Harry (Sandy) Husak of Taylor, Michigan; and George (Mary) Husak of Jackson, Michigan.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rudolph, daughter Diana Lynn Lukey, son Butch Lukey, two brothers Peter and Fred Husak, sister Pauline Kalenchuk and grandsons Lynn A. Ely and Shawn Lukey.

Graveside services for Anna will be held at St. Michaels Cemetery in Waterloo, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.