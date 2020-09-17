Paul Nafziger (1937-2020)

Paul A. Nafziger age 83 years of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. After a battle with cancer. Formerly of Stryker, Ohio Paul was a widely known and respected leather craftsman and custom whip maker.

Paul was born on Nov. 18, 1937 to Waldo and Florence (Johnson) Nafziger in Stryker Ohio.

At the age of 14 Paul started repairing and building horse and pony driving harness in a shop on his family’s farm. Paul turned those skills into a life-time occupation known in the leather world as Paul’s Harness Shop which was originally located in Stryker and later moved to Archbold, OH after his shop was destroyed by a fire.

In the early 90’s the lure of the west caused him to move the business to Colorado Springs where the name was changed to PHS Saddlery.

Even though Paul missed his mid-west family and friends after moving, he thoroughly enjoyed the western lifestyle including going to rodeos and working ranch events.

He also loved watching the wildlife on his beloved Last Go-Round Ranch. The hobbies of collecting bits and spurs in addition to collecting carriages carried him all over the country as well as abroad where he met and became friends with countless people.

Paul is survived by his wife of 60 plus years the former Lola (Mathes) , his daughters Mrs Michael (Laura) Nafziger-Kline and Mrs.Robert (Lana) Nafziger-LeVeck, grandchild Christopher Kline and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Jeanette Goebel and Donna Nafziger-Albright-Green, he was preceded in death by his parents and sister Rosella Buehrer.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Paul’s name may be made to the Working Ranch Cowboy Association Foundation, 408 S.W. 7th Ave. Amarillo, TX. 79101 or www.wrca.org