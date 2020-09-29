Nicole Currier (1972-2020)

Nicole L. Currier 47 of LaSalle passed away unexpectedly Friday September 25 due to an automobile accident. A memorial visitation will be in the Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle Saturday October 3 from 10 AM to Noon. A private family service will follow. Reverend Kathy Currier will officiate.

Due to COVID-19 everyone is asked to wear a mask. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Northwest, Ohio. The Burgess Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

She was born on October 9, 1972 in Bryan Ohio to Don and Paula (Viers) Turner. She married Brian Currier the love of her life on June 7, 2002 in Defiance Ohio.

She cherished being a wife and a full-time mom. Her giving and love for family and friends were second to none. She was known as the family’s number one fan at all events. She made time for all especially her autistic son. Nikki was an avid reader, enjoyed painting, and scrapbooking.

She is survived by: her Husband; 3 Sons: Grant, Reid and Jax all at home; Parents: Don and Paula Turner of Defiance Ohio; 1 Sister: Heather (Joshua) Crist of Defiance Ohio; Father in Law: Jim (Kathy) Currier of Loveland Ohio; Mother in Law: Jane (Jerry) Cline Toledo, Ohio; Several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, Brothers and Sisters in laws

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for her children’s education fund. On line condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com