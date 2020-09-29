Rick(ey) Hicks (1959-2020)

Rick(ey) L. Hicks, 61, of Montpelier went to be with God on Sunday, September 27th. Rick leaves behind many siblings and a loving family.

His wife Marie, daughter Mrs. Thomas (Tracey) Plummer, grandchildren Trevor Williams and Mikayla Williams, and great grandson Carter Williams are all deeply saddened by his passing.

He enjoyed woodworking, outdoor activities, fishing and most importantly spending time with his family and loved ones. He will be deeply missed and always loved as a husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Rick will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.