John Funk (1929-2020)

John R. Funk, 91, passed away October 1, 2020 at Fairlawn Retirement Community, Archbold, OH. He was the son of Donald and Doris Bernath Funk born in Wauseon, Ohio on June 11, 1929. He married Anna L. Spengler at Tedrow, OH on March 1, 1951.

He graduated from Fayette High School in 1947, Defiance College in 1953 with a B.S. in Education and Bowling Green State University in 1958 with a Masters in Education. He took additional work at BGSU, Ohio University, Miami University, Toledo University and Wayne State University.

He started teaching in 1950 on a 2 year Cadet Teachers Certificate at Pike Township School for two years followed by a year at Archbold Elementary and two years as a teaching principal at Elmira School.

Then he worked for the Rossford Schools the next 25 years in the following capacities: teaching principal of Eagle Point School; principal of Eagle Point, Walnut Street and Indian Hills Schools an award winning structure; assistant superintendent and superintendent on two occasions one following the death of the superintendent and the other due to the resignation of the superintendent early in the school year.

After his retirement from education he obtained a real estate sales license. Selling for John Grogan Realtors and then as a partner in Sargent Associates Realtors. He eventually secured his brokers license. Retiring the second time after thirteen years as a realtor.

He was active in many professional, civic and church organizations: Life member Ohio Retired Teacher’s Association, Phi Delta Kappa Toledo Chapter ,National /Ohio Association of Elementary School Principals (served on state committees) Maumee Valley Elementary Principals Association (past president), Ohio Association of School Business Officials and Ohio School Boards Association, Exchange Club of Rossford (past president), and Cub Pack #43 of Rossford (Committee man).

He loved his church and served the Rossford United Methodist Church in many ways. Some were Chairman of Administrative Board, Chairman of Finance Committee, Lay Delegate to Annual Conference, and Sunday School Superintendent, Chairman of Long Range Planning Committee which resulted in a vote by the congregation to add a new sanctuary to the existing building, Co-chairman of Building Committee.

He was instrumental in getting Libby-Owens-Ford Glass Company to donate the lots needed for the new sanctuary and additional parking.

In retirement he enjoyed volunteering at Sauder Village as an historical interpreter, meals on wheels, Wyse Commons, churches, Fairlawn Village Council and Condo Boards in Florida and Maumee.

The grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed playing games with them. He and Anna enjoyed traveling and camping having visited 49 states and part of Europe. They also went on several cruises. They also enjoyed mushroom hunting and playing cards.

He is survived by Anna his loving spouse of 69 years and three sons, Steven (Joyce) of Frisco, TX, Thomas (Kathy) of Aurora, OH and Richard of Newport News, VA, including four grandchildren, Emily Funk (Kevin) Wysock, Nathan Funk, Amanda and Elaina Funk; two step-granddaughters Nicole (Brandon) Perry and Natalie Mercer; and two step great-grandsons Keagan and Dylan Perry. Siblings Mary Lou Neumann and Roger Funk.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Jay Funk.

A private graveside service will be held in the Wauseon Union Cemetery with Rev. Dale Kern officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Archbold or Rossford United Methodist Church, Fairlawn Haven, Sauder Village or a charity of the donors choice.

