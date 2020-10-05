Virginia “Ginny” Sullivan (1927-2020)

Virginia Rose “Ginny” Sullivan, age 93 of Delta passed away peacefully on Saturday October 3, 2020 at the home of her daughter Kristine Demaline. She was born in Wauseon on April 7, 1927 to the late Frank and Leona (Voltaire) Lehman.

A lifelong resident of Delta, Ginny graduated from Delta High School in 1945, and then attended Bowling Green State University for a year. On March 20, 1948 she was united in marriage to Richard C. “Sully” Sullivan. They shared nearly 60 years of marriage until his death in 2008. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed a very active social life and created countless lifelong friendships.

Their home and accompanying backyard pool hosted many parties over the years. They were long time members of the Wauseon Elks, and traveled extensively. Las Vegas and Florida were their most frequent travel destinations. As her children progressed in age, Ginny decided to work outside the home.

The desire for a career took her to the First National Bank branch in Maumee. As her career progressed, she was promoted to branch manager for their Southwyck Mall location. A position she held until her retirement in 1989. She was proud of the fact that she led the first all-female managed branch for the bank. Ginny took great pride in her appearance and was always impeccably dressed.

While Ginny loved reading and gardening, her first love in life was always family. Although she had a career, there was always time and energy for her family. At Christmas time she always took a day off work just to bake and decorate cookies. In the same spirit of how she dressed, her cookies were meticulously decorated. Family always came first, and as the family expanded, Ginny showed how passionately someone could love her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The pool parties gave way to the grandchildren being invited to use the pool as much as they wanted. She was an excellent cook, and for many years provided Sunday afternoon dinners for the entire extended family. Ginny and Sully were willing babysitters, often over weekends. She remembered everyone’s birthday, and took great pride picking out just the right gift for everyone.

Christmases at her house were joyous and elaborate, with everything being just perfect. As time progressed and her health declined, it was time to alter several aspects of her life. The Christmas celebration was moved to Sullivan’s restaurant, as it was too much for her to host anymore in her home. The ultimate decision then to move out of her home was difficult but necessary.

She moved in with daughter Kris and her husband Jerry amid intermittent stays in Fulton Manor. Ginny was blessed with a keen mind, which stayed sharp right through the end. She continued to read voraciously, listen to music, and stay up on current events. Even in her 90’s it was not uncommon to have to frequently add books to her Nook because she read so avidly.

In this life, Ginny was caring, colorful, thoughtful, creative and fun. She enjoyed being unique. She leaves behind a legacy of loving and being loved. We know that God will reward her richly for her life well lived. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, and sister Joy Palmer.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Kristine (Jerry) Demaline, Lyn (Mike) Kruse, Scott (Peggy) Sullivan; grandchildren Stacy (Danielle) Demaline, Jonathan (Melissa) Demaline, Aaron Kruse, Amanda (Paul) Dwyer, Jared (Michelle) Sullivan; great grandchildren Kaleb, Addison, William, Claire, Gemma and Lincoln.

The family will have a graveside service on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of NW Ohio, 3000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, or Delta Public Library, 402 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in Ginny’s memory.

