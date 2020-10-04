Joseph “Butch” Grime (1946-2020)

Joseph C. “Butch” Grime, age 74 years, of Fayette, passed away Saturday morning, October 3, 2020, at St. Vincent-Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He was born September 5, 1946, at Wauseon, the son of Willard and Betty (Harrison) Grime.

A 1964 graduate of Archbold High School, he worked at Arrow Tru-Line and Dana Corporation. He served in the United States Marines, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and gambling. He was a member of the American Legion Post #669.

He is survived by two sons, Charles (Violet) Grime of Corunna, IN and Joseph Grime of Florida; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill (Brenda) Grime of Alvordton, and Tim (Lindy) Grime of Bryan; one sister, Sharon Grubbs of Frontier, MI; three step-children, Cyndi (Steve) Rahm of Georgia, Alesia Trisel and Bruce Clark, both of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Michael and infant David; and a special friend, Carol Jean Clark.

There will be no visitation or services. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send a flower arrangement to the family of Joseph C. “Butch” Grime, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.