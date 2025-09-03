Kevin Spangler (1961 – 2025)

(Edgerton Resident; Navy Veteran)

Kevin Spangler, age 64, of Edgerton, Ohio, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 29, 2025. Kevin was born on May 2, 1961.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susanna; his three sons, Tyson (Jodi) Spangler of Edgerton, Derek Spangler of Montpelier, Ohio, and Corey Spangler of Edgerton; and his beautiful granddaughters, MacKenzie Spangler of Edon, Ohio, Sadie Walther of Edgerton, Ohio, and Aaliyah Spangler of Edgerton, Ohio. He is also survived by three sisters, Kym (Jim) Kurtz of Edgerton, Ohio, Christine Alwood of Edgerton, Ohio, and Denise (Chris) Norrick of Lake Seneca, Ohio; and a brother, Joseph (Donna) McGill of Edgerton, Ohio.

Kevin is preceded in death by his father, William Spangler; his mother, Phyllis Herman; his sister, Jonda Engle; and his stepfather, John McGill.

Kevin was a US veteran who proudly served in the US Navy. He worked at Regent Manufacturing for a number of years before starting his own floor covering business. A hard worker who never passed up the opportunity to help others.

He was a natural mechanic and was a passionate fan of THE Ohio State Buckeyes, the Chicago Bears, and the “Intimidator” Dale Earnhardt. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, although it was difficult to get him to sit down for five minutes.

We find comfort in knowing that he is free of pain and happily re-carpeting the floors of Heaven.

Visitation for Kevin will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 07, 2025, at Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 08, 2025, at Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio. Pastor Bob Day will officiate. Graveside service and Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the combined American Legion, VFW, and Navy Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Benevolence of the Spangler family. Online condolences and guest registry may be given and signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio, is honored to serve the Spangler family.