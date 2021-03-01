Susan Carr (1949-2021)

Susan L. (Windisch) Carr, age 71, passed away February 24, 2021 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, OH. Susan graduated from Wauseon High School and worked at Wal-Mart for many years, most recently as a greeter.

Susan was born on September 13, 1949, to the late Carl Windisch and Elva (Foler) Windisch in Wauseon, OH. On September 26, 1975, Susan married her husband, Richard, who survives. She loved driving her golf cart and was interested in antique tractors.

Surviving Susan is her husband Richard. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Norman Windisch and Richard Windisch; and sister, Irene Nash.

There will be no services. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

