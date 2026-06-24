Adam Ruihley (1977 – 2026)

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Adam Ruihley, 49, of Powell, Ohio, passed away on June 20, 2026, after a brave and hard-fought battle with cancer. He was a devoted husband, exceptional father, beloved son and brother, and a loyal friend. He shared a loving marriage of almost 23 years with his college sweetheart and best friend, Erica, and was a proud father to their two sons, Rian and Coen, who were the center of his world.

Adam was born on Feb. 6, 1977, to Gerald and Claudia Ruihley, and was raised in the tight-knit small town of West Unity, Ohio. He grew up with a strong work ethic and a respectful, kind spirit that remained with him throughout his life.

He graduated as high school class president of the Hilltop class of 1995.

He began his college education at The Ohio State University, where he met Erica and many lifelong friends.

He graduated from the University of Toledo in 2001 and soon after began a career in insurance sales with Rodgers Benefit Group. In 2013, he joined Aetna as a sales executive. Adam had a unique ability to form genuine connections with colleagues, brokers and customers. He ended his successful career at Aetna as market head of sales, Great Lakes, supporting Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Michigan. He was a trusted leader and mentor to many.

Adam’s greatest accomplishment was his family, and his most cherished memories were time spent traveling and vacationing with them.

He loved nothing more than a crisp, cool morning at the ballfields cheering on his son Coen’s team, an adventurous hike exploring a new park with his son Rian, and a quiet morning at home with black coffee and his wife and pup, Marley, by his side.

He was an avid Buckeye fan who loved college football, craft beer and live music. Concerts with friends brought him great joy. He had an amazing sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Although his time was far too short and he will be deeply missed, the love he gave and the countless memories he created will remain in the hearts of those he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Erica (Haas) Ruihley; his sons, Rian and Coen Ruihley; his parents, Gerald and Claudia Ruihley; his sister, Betsy (Mike) Vaughn; his father- and mother-in-law, Dick and Gretchen Haas; his brother-in-law, John Haas (Sarah); and nephews Connor, Quinn, James and Luke, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends and family are invited to gather in remembrance and celebration of his life from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Schoedinger Dublin, 5980 Perimeter Drive, Dublin, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Blue Beautiful Skies Fund for Lung Cancer Research.