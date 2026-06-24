Jose Rodolfo Ramos (1935 – 2026)

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Jose Rodolfo Ramos, age 90, peacefully passed away at his Tedrow home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Knippa, Texas, on September 18, 1935, to the late Francisco Ramos Sr. and Juanita (Duran) Ramos.

Following his graduation from high school, Jose proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1961 and later in the United States Army Reserve. He was especially proud of his military service during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

On March 18, 1961, Jose married the love of his life, Erlinda L. Lopez. Together they shared over 53 years of marriage until her passing on May 8, 2014. Before his retirement, Jose worked for many years as a surface grinder operator at Timken Specialties in Wauseon.

Jose was a member of the Wauseon VFW, a lifelong member of the Sportsman’s Club, and proudly served with the Fulton County Honor Guard for several years. He found great joy in traveling with Erlinda, and together they often visited Las Vegas, where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jose also enjoyed fishing, gardening and was known for his strong work ethic in everything he did.

Above all else, Jose treasured his family. Whether attending family gatherings, spending time with his siblings or cheering on his grandchildren at their activities, he found his greatest happiness in the people he loved.

Jose is survived by his four children, Guadalupe Hovis, Joe (Gail) Ramos, John Ramos and Ronald Ramos; brother, Salvador Ramos; sisters, Lela (Efrain) Escamilla and Lina (Daniel) Rupp; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his beloved wife, Erlinda, Jose was preceded in death by his daughter, Sally Lou Urbina; brother, Francisco Ramos Jr.; and sisters, Aurora Ramos, Margareta Ramirez and Maria Escamilla.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta.

A funeral service celebrating Jose’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026, also at the funeral home, with Father Todd Dominique officiating.

Interment will follow at Tedrow Cemetery with military honors provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express sympathy may consider memorial contributions to the Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Lane, Wauseon, Ohio, in Jose’s memory.