Carolyn Rose Robinson (1948 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Carolyn Rose Robinson, 78, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2026, surrounded by the love and warmth of her cherished family.

Carolyn was born on February 26, 1948, in Morenci, Michigan, where her journey began in a close-knit community that molded her into the compassionate, giving person she became.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Walter Huffman and Bessie Forrest, along with her stepfather, Richard Forrest. She was predeceased by her sister, Isabel Collins, and her deeply missed children, David Robinson and Kimberly Dannecker.

In a union that spanned six decades, Carolyn shared a remarkable journey with her devoted husband, Lawrence Robinson. Together, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on the very day she departed, June 18, a testament to their enduring love and commitment. They were blessed with two daughters, Lisa Trent and Kelsi Knisely, who, along with their families, continue to carry forward Carolyn’s legacy of love, kindness and generosity. Her pride and joy extended to her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Carolyn’s life was one of dedication and hard work. She spent six memorable years working alongside her husband at Tiny’s Pizza in Bryan, Ohio, where they created not just pizza, but lasting memories and friendships. She then devoted eight years to K&R Custom Cleaners in Bryan, before showcasing her love for cooking and creativity behind the deli counter at a local grocery store. Her culinary talents delighted many, and she took immense pleasure in crafting delicious meals until her retirement in 2013.

Carolyn graduated from Wauseon High School. Her leisure time was filled with the simple joys of life — immersing herself in the pages of a good book, indulging in the latest offerings from QVC and, most importantly, cherishing the moments spent with her family, who were the center of her world.

Honoring Carolyn’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private memorial service will be held in Ohio.