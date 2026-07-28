Adolfo G. Padron (1955 – 2026)

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(Member Of St. Caspar Catholic Church)

Adolfo Garcia Padron, age 70, of Fayette, passed away Friday, July 24, 2026, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 14, 1955, in San Luis De La Paz, Mexico, the son of Maximino Garcia and Juana Padron.

He married Marie Felix August 30, 1975, and she survives. Adolfo worked at Britt Industries (formerly Wauseon Foundry) until it closed in 2001. He began work at Schmidt Brothers Greenhouse in 2001 and retired in 2015.

He enjoyed gardening, futbol, WWE wrestling, and conchas with coffee. He was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church and devoted himself to Christ.

He is mostly remembered for his kindness and willingness to help anyone. His family would often hear him say, “I love you, no matter what,” and those words extended beyond family.

He is survived by his wife, Marie, two daughters, Gloria (Dean) Todd and Christina (Freddie) Garcia; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his mother, Juana; brothers, Alfonso (Virginia) Lino (Angelica) Espiririon, sister; Luz (Antonio), and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by father; Maximino Garcia, grandchild Alyssa Marie Pelland, and brothers Leon (Maria) Jesus, Serafin, Antonio (Elena).

A Funeral Mass for Adolfo will be held on Friday, July 31, at noon at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. Interment will follow at St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery with a luncheon to follow. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. to noon before the Mass.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Short Funeral Home for the funeral expenses.