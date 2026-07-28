Michael G. Counts, Sr. (1976 – 2026)

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(Enjoyed Spending Time With Family)

Michael G. Counts, Sr., age 50, of Bryan, passed away suddenly, Sunday, July 26, 2026, at Parkview Bryan Hospital Emergency Room.

Michael was born February 11, 1976, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Patricia (Reliford) Stover. Michael attained his GED and continued his education at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.

He was a mechanic, working at several area repair shops. He married Danielle L. Sherfield on August 11, 2007, in Montpelier, and she survives. Michael enjoyed tinkering and repairing cars, antiquing and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Danielle of Bryan; two children, Kyrstin Goodnight of Defiance and Michael Counts, Jr., of Montpelier; his mother, Patricia Stover of Montpelier; four siblings, Becky (Ron) Freese of Montpelier, Donald (Donna) Counts of Montpelier, Jackie (Corey) Hicks of Tampa, Florida, and Marylou (Stephen) Morales of Gainesville, Florida.

To honor Michael’s request, there will be no visitation, and the family will hold private services to celebrate his life. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy consider memorial contributions be directed to his wife Danielle, to assist with expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.