AJ Rutledge (1926-2021)

AJ Rutledge, 95, of Pioneer passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Community Hospital and Wellness Centers in Bryan. He was born on April 10, 1926 in rural Montpelier to James Albert and Sylvia Belle (Lomis) Rutledge. On April 10, 1948 AJ married Doral Jean Haughn in rural Montpelier and she preceded him in death.

He proudly served in the United States Army as a Seargent during World War II. AJ was a member of the Pioneer United Methodist Church and the Pioneer VFW. In 1988 he retired from Hillsdale Tool after 23+ years as a quality control person. Prior to that he worked for NW Materials in Bryan for 11 years.

AJ is survived by four sons, Chester A. Rutledge of Montpelier, Alvin (Suzanne) Rutledge of Pioneer, Mitchell L. Rutledge of Stryker, and David J. Rutledge of Pioneer; two daughters, Catherine A. Rutledge of Pioneer and Christina Crook of Reading, MI; three grandchildren, Megan, Logan and Sierra Crook; two step grandchildren, Jeremy and Josh Miller; four great step-grandchildren, Jeremy Jr., Andrew, Alexia and Abigale and three step great-great grandchildren, Willow, Sawyer and Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doral Jean, three brothers Lewis, James and Verl, two sisters Reba Gonzales and an infant sister.

Visitation for AJ will be on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 12-3pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be on Monday at 11 am the Pioneer United Methodist Church with Pastor Christian Taylor to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with military graveside rites provided by the Pioneer Veterans.

Due to the ongoing pandemic facial covering are encouraged. Memorial contributions may be given to the Pioneer United Methodist Church or the Pioneer VFW.

