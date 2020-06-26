Alan Boyers (1929-2020)

Alan L. Boyers, age 91, of Wauseon, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at CHP-Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Alan had worked for A & P Tea Company in Morenci, Michigan from 1953 – 1964 and then in Wauseon from 1964 – 1974. After that, Alan had worked for Lincoln Life Insurance Company from 1974 – 1995.

Alan was born in Wauseon on June 17, 1929, the son of Glen and A. Viola (Fouty) Boyers. On September 4, 1949, he married Maretta Brinkman, and she survives. He was a devout member of the First Christian Church in Wauseon where he was an Elder Emeritus.

Alan and Maretta loved tent camping and waking up to the sound of chirping birds and putting on a fresh pot of coffee. He enjoyed the sounds of nature.

Surviving, besides his wife, Maretta, are children; Julie (Jim) Norris, and their children, Jodie (Chaun) Steiner and Jill (Simon) Gundy; Timothy (Vicki) Boyers, and their children, Chantel (Rico) King, Andrew (Kelli) Boyers, Jennifer (Kory) Coleman; Jeff (Debra) Boyers, and their children, Emma (Michael) Kennedy, Alex (Danielle) Boyers, and Robert Engel; Greg (Lynne) Boyers, and their children, Adam (Kristin) Boyers, Alyssa (Tim) Gifford, Amye (Frank) Keeling, and Ashlyn Boyers; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister Shirley Nagy.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roland (Pat) Boyers; sister, Jeanette (Howard) Holman; brother-in-law, Richard Nagy; and daughter-in-law, Margaret Boyers.

A celebration of Alan’s life will be held at a later date, at the First Christian Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Micheal Doerr, officiating. Interment will be in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in Wauseon or CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.