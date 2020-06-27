April Carpenter (1957-2020)

April Lee Carpenter, age 62, of Delta, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in her home of natural causes, Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020. She was born September 13, 1957 in Bowling Green, Ohio to James Earl and Mary Lee (Ganson) Cole. April graduated from Stautzenberger college with a degree in travel and tourism. She married Michael Carpenter on May 6, 1996.

April was a very faithful Christian who loved her Lord and Savior and was an active member of the Delta Assembly of God Church. She worked behind the scenes making sure many of the events at the church were successful. She was a big part of kids and friends club.

She enjoyed gardening, going to yard sales, watching movies at home on DVD, but mostly spending time with her best friend and husband Mike. She will be remembered by her contagious smile, joyful laugh, and her great big hugs.

She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 24 years, Mike; sons, David Paul Lauharn, Jr., Robert James (Brandi) Lauharn; grandchildren, Stephen Robert Arnette, Isabella Lee Lauharn, Lydia Marie Lauharn, Chris Carpenter and Wesley Janke; as well as her siblings, James Michael (Romee) Cole, John Richard (Lorali) Cole, Beth Ann Cole and Kimberly Sue Cole-Mack (Kevin Mack), as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.

April was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Lee; step-daughter, Jennifer Janke, Sister-in-law Romee Cole, and Grandma Kate.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 28th from 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday, June 29th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta. Services will be held Tuesday, June 30th at 11:00 a.m. at the Delta Assembly of God, with Pastor Scott Kirsch officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.deltafh.com