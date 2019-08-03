Evelyn Leist (1926-2019)

Evelyn D. Leist, age 93, of Archbold, Ohio and formerly of Bryan, Ohio passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold where she had been a resident for 6 years. She was born March 30, 1926 in Swanton, Ohio to the late Lloyd and Winona (Mason) Brown. She was a member of Pettisville Missionary Church and enjoyed attending craft shows and sewing and embroidery. She married Eddie Hill and he preceded her in death. She married Charles Leist and he preceded her in death on October 13, 2013.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Ricky Leist, Ester Reese, Eva Browning, Margie Sanders, Elizabeth (Roy) Beals, Karen Thompson, Alvena (Jerry) Meyer. 21 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sister, Ruth Shelt, of Delta, Ohio. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Zion Cemetery, rural Wauseon, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pettisville Missionary Church or Make-a-Wish Foundation, or Sara’s Garden, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Archbold., Ohio.

