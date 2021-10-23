Alan Moore (1966-2021)

Alan Eugene Moore’s exuberant spirit entered this world on June 10, 1966, in Bryan, Ohio. The son of William C. “Bill” Moore and Joann J. (Northrup) Moore,

Alan was instantly your friend and didn’t know a stranger. His distinctive voice carried over a crowd, where he was often found regaling listeners with his favorite stories, usually followed by a hearty chuckle. He had an impish soul and embraced life.

Alan grew up on the family farm in Bryan and graduated from Bryan High School in 1984.

He went on to become a Bobcat and a Delta Tau Delta at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where he graduated with an electrical engineering degree and gained many lifelong friends. He later obtained a master’s in public administration from Indiana University.

After graduating from Ohio University, Alan took a civilian job working for the U.S. Navy at Crane Naval Weapons Supply Center in Indiana, where he would tell you he most enjoyed living with his brother, Dan, in a tiny trailer on base that afforded them easy access to water skiing.

He also joined the 181st Civil Engineering Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard, where he met some of his closest brothers in arms.

He continued his work for the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C., relocating in 1997 to support shipbuilding programs at the Naval Sea Systems Command and eventually reaching the top of the civilian scale as a GS-15.

After moving to D.C., he transferred to the 235th Civil Engineering Flight in the Maryland Air National Guard, where he completed his over 20 years of service and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 2010.

Alan served active duty deployments in South Carolina and Iraq following 9/11, for which he received the Bronze Star, and participated in numerous overseas training missions to Italy, Germany, Israel and South Korea.

While working in D.C. and living in Alexandria, Virginia, Alan met the Felix to his Oscar and kindred spirit, Bianca Beeks.

After marrying amidst the cherry blossoms at the Jefferson Memorial on April 12, 2003, he and Bianca lived in Alexandria until 2015 when they gave up the East Coast life and moved on to the next adventure in Boise, Idaho.

Alan left his civilian government employment in 2005, going to work first for a government contractor to support the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and later for private companies.

Alan retired from professional life in 2016, which allowed him time to take on duties as the tour boat captain at the Boise Zoo, volunteer for several local entities and work as a part-time baggage handler for Delta, which fit hand in glove with his and Bianca’s love of travel and spending time with friends and family. His fellow ramp rats held a special place in his heart.

Alan saw many parts of this country and the world. He traveled Europe’s capitals and byways, ran with the bulls in Pamplona, soaked in the sun in the Caribbean, swam Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and drank wine in the mountains of Argentina.

He visited our national parks, played many a golf course, water and snow skied and relished time at Lakewood or the beach — all with his dear friends and family.

He learned to play the guitar later in life and often channeled his favorite troubadour, Jimmy Buffett, strumming around a campfire or on the patio as the sun set.

Alan departed this world with his beloved wife Bianca by his side on Oct. 14, 2021, following a short hospital stay in Boise. He will be keenly and deeply missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joann and Bill Moore, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Bianca Beeks, and his brothers, Kenneth W. Moore (Marie) of Hicksville, Ohio, and Daniel L. Moore (Erin) of Xenia, Ohio, and many cousins of several generations on both the Moore and Northrup sides of his family as well as friends far too numerous to name.

Details will be forthcoming regarding planned celebrations of life for Alan in Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2021, and in Bryan, Ohio, in December.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Gary Sinise Foundation or Mission 43.