Carol Parsons (1933-2021)

Carol Joyce Parsons 5/3/33-10/20/21 died peacefully in her sleep in Gilbert, AZ. Carol was born in Holland, MI and was married to pastor James Parsons in Montpelier, OH. They are now reunited in Heaven.

Carol had 5 beautiful children in Tom Parsons (Jodi), Tim Parsons (Cindy), Teresa Vanover (John), Steve Parsons (Barb), Ruth McGolpin (Scott) and countless grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving mom who played softball until she was 75.