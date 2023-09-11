Alan Weese (1956 – 2023)

(Resident Of Delta)

Alan R. Weese, age 66 of Delta, Ohio, a beloved husband, father, pastor, and friend, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday morning September 7, 2023.

He was born December 10, 1956, in Jackson, Michigan, to Darrel and Patricia (Bland) Weese.

Alan attended Jackson Community College before continuing his studies at Taylor University and Dallas Theological Seminary.

He began a career at General Motors until the age of 50, after which he made the heartfelt decision to follow his lifelong passion for theology and obtained his Masters of Divinity.

A humble soul with a warm and caring demeanor, Alan had an unwavering commitment to his faith.

He dedicated himself to serving others through his pastoral work at Fulton Union Christian Church in Delta and as a member of Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon, where he assisted with pastoral duties.

Nature held a special place in Alan’s heart – he reveled in the great outdoors. Whether it was shooting guns or riding his motorcycle along the open roads, he found solace and freedom in these activities.

Above all else, Alan loved escaping up north along the shores of Lake Michigan, where he found tranquility among the beauty of nature.

Alan is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Helen, his mother Pat, his son, Derek Weese, his brother Paul (Peggy) Weese, four step-brothers, three step-sisters, and a multitude of adoring nieces and nephews and treasured great-nieces and nephews, whom he loved visiting with.

Alan is preceded in death by his father Darryl Weese, step-father Clayton Carn, as well as his father and mother-in-law Homer and Dale Durbin.

On Thursday, September 14th at 10:30 am, family and friends whose lives he touched will gather to celebrate Alan’s life at Haven Heights Baptist Church located at 1373 N Ottokee St in Wauseon, Ohio, with Pastor Lance Wyse officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Haven Heights Baptist Church. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).