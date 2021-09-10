Alberta “Bert” Bradley (1940-2021)

Alberta “Bert” Bradley 81, Fayette, Ohio, peacefully went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday September 9th 2021. We praise the Lord for her time here on earth. Our family was truly blessed to have her.

During this time we lean on God’s word and are comforted by these scriptures. Isaiah 43:18 “Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Isaiah 44:6 Thus says the Lord, the of King of Israel, and his Redeemer, the Lord of Hosts; I am the First and I am the last; Besides me there is no God.

Alberta was born on May 25th 1940 to George and Hazel Waters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sisters; Helen, Estella, Pauline, Dorothy and Martha. Her brothers; Bill, Frank, George(Bonnie) and Richard. Her Grandson Luke Merillat, her son in law Randy Daily and sister in law Phyllis Waters.

Carrying on her memories and legacy she is survived by her Children; Ellen (Dan) Shock Fayette Oh, Belinda Daily Bryan Oh, Coe Bradley Pittsford Mi, and Annette Bradley Archbold Oh. Her Grandchildren Joe(Cindy) Lantz, Jennifer(Daniel) Perez, Brad (Amy) Merillat, Justin Bradley, Mark Merillat, Maggie(Micah)McGee, Danielle(Kyle) Vaughn. Her Great Grandchildren. Autum, Lilliana, Dravin, Anthony, Kendall, Graysen, Keara, Chase, Cambrin, Mark, Autumn, Vey, Katheryn, William, Davis, Nathan and Jaleen.

As a devout Christian woman Alberta was a member of the Fayette Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed spending time reading the bible, doing word searches, visiting with family, embroidering, and reading books.

There will be an open visitation Monday September 13th from 10am-11 am at the Fayette Nazarene Church, Fayette Ohio. The funeral will follow the visitation starting at 11 am. Burial will take place afterwards in the Pleasant View Union Cemetery Fayette, Oh.

The family asks that you respect the COVID guidelines.(Masks are optional)

Flowers and Memorial Contributions can be sent to the Church of Nazarene Fayette, OH.