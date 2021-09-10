Shirley Allen (1922-2021)

Shirley L. (Evans) Allen, age 99, of Delta, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

She was born in Jacksonville, Illinois on June 10, 1922 to the late Samuel and Helen (Osterholt) Evans. On September 6, 1942, she married Robert Allen and he preceded her in death in 2012.

A homemaker all her life, Shirley was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Wauseon.

Left to cherish her memory, are her children, Brad Allen; Ed (Sharon) Allen; Rudy (Peg) Allen; Ann (Dave) Perry; Tim (Joyce) Allen; 28 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and surviving wife of Steve, Karen.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steve in 1990; son, Chet in 2021; brothers, Robert Evans, Ralph Evans; sister, Ruthe Lushbaugh; granddaughter, Carrie Grim and great grandson, Dane Dunford.

Branch President Jeff Dunford will be officiating a private graveside service for the family at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta.

